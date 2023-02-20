Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) General Counsel Sells $33,332.84 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $33,332.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,016.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZG stock opened at $44.96 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $62.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

About Zillow Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,203,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,890,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $10,502,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,291,000. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

