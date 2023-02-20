ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,393 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,064,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,004,000 after acquiring an additional 506,500 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,024.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,933,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 36,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.60 to $30.40 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM stock opened at $22.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.29. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

