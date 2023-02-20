Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Lowered by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,847 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 33.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $172.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $201.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.39.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.