Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 4,755 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Vertiv by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 1,955.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.
Vertiv Price Performance
Shares of VRT stock opened at $16.06 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29.
About Vertiv
Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.
