Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 197.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in FormFactor in the third quarter valued at $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,263,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FormFactor Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $31.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 1.27. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31.

Several research firms have issued reports on FORM. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

