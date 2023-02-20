Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 22.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after buying an additional 52,677 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth about $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $1,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $33.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.53. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.96 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average of $32.21.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $598.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

