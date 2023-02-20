Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,452 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 24.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 224,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 43,962 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 129,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 8.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 54.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $35.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.98. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.66. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $52.82.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 155.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

