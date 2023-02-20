Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 501 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 84.8% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.
In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Katherine Wanner bought 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,812.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Katherine Wanner bought 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,812.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,559,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $37.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.61. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.55.
The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently 255.64%.
New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
