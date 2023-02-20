Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 501 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 84.8% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Katherine Wanner bought 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,812.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Katherine Wanner bought 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,812.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,559,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 4.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $37.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.61. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.55.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently 255.64%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

