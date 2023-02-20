Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $324,000 Stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,338 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $676,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

NYSE AIV opened at $7.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.