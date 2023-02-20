Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $389,000 Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cactus were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,236,000 after acquiring an additional 94,603 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $50.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 4.74. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.14.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

