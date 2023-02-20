Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Enovis were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Enovis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enovis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $63.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.21. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 131.86 and a beta of 2.04. Enovis Co. has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $129.21.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENOV. TheStreet lowered shares of Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enovis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $75,567.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,764.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

