Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 30,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 20,227 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on AppLovin from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AppLovin from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.81.

Insider Activity

AppLovin Trading Down 3.9 %

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 961,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,199,612.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 961,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,199,612.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $3,945,934.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,204,525 shares of company stock valued at $40,407,878 in the last 90 days. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE APP opened at $14.99 on Monday. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.91.

AppLovin Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.