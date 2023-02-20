Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 362.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,638,000 after purchasing an additional 313,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 51.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $8,002,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 22.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $294.05 on Monday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $132.56 and a 1 year high of $522.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.42.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($21.04). The firm had revenue of $132.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.01 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 294.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($8.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

