Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,881 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Perficient were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Perficient by 22.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Perficient in the first quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Perficient by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Perficient by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 9.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

PRFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

PRFT opened at $74.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.52. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $116.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

