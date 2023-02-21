10,500 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Creative Planning increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,624 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 116,658 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,403,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of CLF stock opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLF. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

