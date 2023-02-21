11,778 Shares in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLW. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,312 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Clearwater Paper Co. has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $615.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLW shares. TheStreet cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

