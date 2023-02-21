12,527 Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 11.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Medpace by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Medpace by 304.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its stake in Medpace by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

MEDP opened at $206.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $241.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.46.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 60.42% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

