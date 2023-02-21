1,408 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJK opened at $74.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.90. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $80.32.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

