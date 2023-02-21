159,149 Shares in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 159,149 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Gogo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gogo by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Gogo by 41.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Gogo by 55.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 369.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Gogo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Gogo Trading Up 0.9 %

Gogo Profile

GOGO opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.33. Gogo Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

(Get Rating)

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.