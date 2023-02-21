2,480 Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on H. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 2.8 %

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at $535,581.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H opened at $113.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.39. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $119.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.79.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.23. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.78) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

See Also

