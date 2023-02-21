26,694 Shares in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWDGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,694 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WWD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,519,000 after purchasing an additional 225,198 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 2,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after purchasing an additional 161,874 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Woodward during the first quarter worth $19,986,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $101.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $129.12.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWDGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). Woodward had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

