3,410 Shares in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 756,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after buying an additional 262,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 495,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 125,657 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,542,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 70,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 69,418 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MHD opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $15.04.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.