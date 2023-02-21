3,818 Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6,657.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 221,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 218,698 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 636,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after acquiring an additional 302,352 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 919.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,388,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 631,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HR stock opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HR. Citigroup lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

