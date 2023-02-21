4,400 Shares in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINU) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth $7,530,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth $4,618,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth $4,518,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth $3,363,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth $3,012,000.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of CLINU stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14.

About Clean Earth Acquisitions

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

