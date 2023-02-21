4,647 Shares in Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTU) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDSTU. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Get Goldenstone Acquisition alerts:

Goldenstone Acquisition Stock Performance

Goldenstone Acquisition stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. Goldenstone Acquisition Limited has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $10.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14.

Goldenstone Acquisition Company Profile

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldenstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldenstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.