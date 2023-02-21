4,717 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

FBND stock opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.63. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $51.58.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.