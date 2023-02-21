6,401 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CF Industries by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,603,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,941,000 after buying an additional 244,136 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,827,000 after purchasing an additional 799,020 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,005,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,464,000 after buying an additional 87,029 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $82.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.75. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.54 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CF shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

