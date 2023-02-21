7,218 Shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $55.49 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals
In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $552,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 983,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,332,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,468,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 965,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,244,563.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,538 shares of company stock worth $4,656,185 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company's stock.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
