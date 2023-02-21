89,879 Shares in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 89,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.25% of Scholar Rock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 257.1% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 8,750,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300,034 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,442 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,314,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,396 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 565,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth $3,086,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.60, a current ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04.

In related news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 48,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $455,061.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,029,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,240,980.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

