9,613 Shares in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of The New Ireland Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The New Ireland Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 146,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The New Ireland Fund alerts:

The New Ireland Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

IRL stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

The New Ireland Fund Cuts Dividend

About The New Ireland Fund

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.

(Get Rating)

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The New Ireland Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Ireland Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.