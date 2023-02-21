9,650 Shares in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 10.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,109,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,712,000 after acquiring an additional 305,881 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,495.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,899,000 after acquiring an additional 148,367 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 810.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,085,000 after acquiring an additional 492,296 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $18,539,000. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of STNG opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.50. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.22.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $493.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 33.75%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.91%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

