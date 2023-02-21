Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Stock Holdings Increased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) by 292.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accretion Acquisition were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $730,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $4,429,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accretion Acquisition by 1,162.7% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 171,030 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in Accretion Acquisition by 1,065.1% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 200,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 183,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accretion Acquisition alerts:

Accretion Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENER opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. Accretion Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Accretion Acquisition Profile

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accretion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accretion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.