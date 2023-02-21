ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,790,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,828,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 1,039.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 335,872 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,183,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 661,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 163,375 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

ADTN opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 1.39.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

