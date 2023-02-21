Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $513,859,000 after purchasing an additional 30,330 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,486,000 after purchasing an additional 353,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,583,000 after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $167.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.12 and a fifty-two week high of $180.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.15 and a 200 day moving average of $144.33.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.04 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.