Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,084.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,537 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Athena Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

GOOG stock opened at $94.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

