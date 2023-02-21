Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,960.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,327 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $94.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.19. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.