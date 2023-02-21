Amalgamated Bank Acquires 362 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,048 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,235,000 after acquiring an additional 358,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,622,000 after buying an additional 488,485 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,084,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,761,000 after buying an additional 293,289 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 14.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,230,000 after acquiring an additional 114,524 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 771.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,426,000 after acquiring an additional 670,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

ABCB opened at $48.92 on Tuesday. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average is $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $272.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.13 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 29.41%. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.