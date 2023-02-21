Amalgamated Bank Boosts Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Arcosa by 2,296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Arcosa by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arcosa

In other news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $350,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,434.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcosa Price Performance

Separately, Stephens cut shares of Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $58.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.55. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $65.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.