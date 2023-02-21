Amalgamated Bank Buys 278 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the third quarter worth about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 48.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Stock Up 1.8 %

American States Water stock opened at $94.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.41. American States Water has a twelve month low of $71.22 and a twelve month high of $100.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.54 and a 200-day moving average of $90.45.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.61%.

AWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American States Water presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $89.33.

About American States Water

