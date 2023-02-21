Amalgamated Bank Has $1.26 Million Stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,980 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 47.0% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 329.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.84. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $309.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.05 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Simmons First National Profile

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.