Amalgamated Bank Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,444,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter valued at approximately $819,000. 36.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COKE opened at $530.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $482.16. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.03 and a 12 month high of $656.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $3.50 dividend. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.68%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

