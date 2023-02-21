Amalgamated Bank Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. CWM LLC raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $3,239,255.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,629,291.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $634,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,243.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $3,239,255.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,629,291.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of PPBI opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average of $33.50. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $39.22.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $238.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Further Reading

