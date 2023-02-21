Amalgamated Bank Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Graham worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in Graham by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Graham by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Graham by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Graham by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Insider Transactions at Graham

In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total transaction of $79,063.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total value of $79,063.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total value of $43,996.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 584 shares in the company, valued at $356,859.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Graham Price Performance

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

GHC opened at $671.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $627.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $605.13. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $525.58 and a 1 year high of $681.70.

Graham Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 22.48%.

Graham Profile

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.