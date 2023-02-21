Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

Spotify Technology Profile

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $125.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 1.77. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $160.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.14.

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.