Amalgamated Bank Raises Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Nordstrom worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 325.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JWN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.24.

JWN stock opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $29.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

