Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,626 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,074,136.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,074,136.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,184 shares of company stock worth $11,285,478. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HZNP opened at $109.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Stories

