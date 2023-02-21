Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,161 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 886.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

JBGS stock opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 0.95. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 225.00%.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. Its strategy is to invest in assets within metro-served submarkets in the Washington, DC metropolitan area with high barriers to entry and vibrant urban amenities.

