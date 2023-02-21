Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,231 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 81.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 46.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amcor by 29.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Amcor by 23.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $5,886,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amcor news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $5,886,300.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 583,933 shares of company stock valued at $7,190,913 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

