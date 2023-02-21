American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock Holdings Raised by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,175 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of American Assets Trust worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,526,000 after buying an additional 339,960 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,763,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,072,000 after purchasing an additional 214,301 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 115.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 195,424 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 1,329.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,328,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,564,000 after purchasing an additional 146,474 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.39). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 175.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

