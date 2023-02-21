Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,016 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,734,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,367,000 after acquiring an additional 148,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,473,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after acquiring an additional 149,733 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 51.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average is $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.22.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.